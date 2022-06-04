Vikram scores $3.25 million first day overseas; Tops Rs. 58 crores at worldwide box office

Vikram is off to a flying start internationally, as it posted a $3 million-plus opening day off-shore. The Kamal Haasan led crime ensemble featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, grossed $3.25 million (Rs. 25 crores) approx on Friday, including previews from Thursday in some of them. This combined with Rs. 33 crores in India , gives the film a huge Rs. 58 crores opening day worldwide.

The film opened strongly in all the usual Tamil hotspots, with North America and the Middle East both putting in around $1 million on opening day. The United Kingdom and Australia, helped by a holiday on Friday, put second and third-highest opening days ever for Kollywood. In general, the opening is among the best starts for Kollywood in every market.

Thanks to the strong reception, the film should trend well throughout the weekend, with an expected total of $7.50 million by Sunday. The film will cross Rs. 100 crores worldwide today and hit Rs. 150 crores mark within three days of release. In the full run, the film should go on to earn over $10 million internationally, which is only done by a handful of Tamil movies to date.

The territorial breakdown for overseas opening day box office collections of Vikram is as follows:

North America - $1.05 million

Middle East - $0.95 million

Malaysia - $0.35 million

Singapore - $0.12 million

Australia/New Zealand - $0.19 million

UK - $0.20 million

Europe - $0.25 million

Rest of World - $0.15 million