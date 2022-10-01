Vikram Vedha Box Office Estimates: Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer collects around Rs 10 crore

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s much-awaited Vikram Vedha has taken a slow start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the movie has collected in the range of Rs 10.00 crore (+/- 7%). The opening has come across as a shocker for the entire cinema-going fraternity since it’s lower than the conservative expectations too, but a sign of respite here lies in the fact that the film reports on the ground are on the positive side.

The hope from here on lies on is on the reviews and word of mouth to translate into footfalls over the weekend and then maintain a healthy trend until the two big Diwali releases roll in. While the three national chains, PVR, Inox and Cinepolis have clocked approximately Rs 5.05 crore, with Inox and Cinepolis putting in Rs 2.85 crore. The single screens and mass belts have surprisingly not come on board, despite a high-on action trailer. While there might be multiple explanations for this, one of the main aspects for not exciting the youth mass seems to be the lack of music and romance in the film.