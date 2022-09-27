Vikram Vedha Box Office Preview: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer runtime, screen count & opening day

Vikram Vedha is getting a global release by Reliance Entertainment and according to current trends, it is headed for a release on approximately 4000 screens in India. The production house had recently confirmed a wide release in the international belts too in over 100 countries, making it a first for Bollywood Film. Partial advance bookings for the film opened on Saturday, gaining momentum in the show count by Sunday noon. As of Tuesday at 12 noon, Vikram Vedha has sold approximately 13,500 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis.

Hrithik Roshan returns to the big screen after 3 long years with Vikram Vedha, which reunites him with Saif Ali Khan after two decades. It’s directed by Pushkar & Gayatri and is all set for a release on September 30. The film was recently certified U/A by the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 159 minutes 51 seconds i.e. 2 hours 39 minutes 51 seconds.

The film is expected to gain momentum from Wednesday morning. A closing figure in the three chains in the range of 70,000 to 80,000 tickets would put the film in a good spot to clock an opening in the north of Rs 15 crore. A film like Shamshera had sold 48,000 tickets in the national chains and put up a 10 crore start, whereas Prithviraj was around 42,000 tickets, putting up a day one slightly under Rs 100 crore. Vikram Vedha will also cater to a similar set of audience and hence, the walk-in patterns on the day of release in the mass belts will be similar.

Vikram Vedha should be targeting a start upside of Rs 15 crore and grow further from thereon for an opening weekend upside of Rs 55 crore. There’s a Dussehra Holiday on October 5, and this should be another big day for Vikram Vedha if the audience talk is on the positive side. In fact, the target for the film should be to better the opening day numbers by around 15 to 20 percent on its sixth day, as that puts it in the spot of clocking a week one around the Rs 11 crore mark. A holiday on Wednesday would also mean better occupancy on Tuesday night shows, making up for the little shortfall of opening day. But for all this to happen, a positive talk in the audience is a must.

In an apple-to-apple comparison, the bookings in the three chains are around 35 percent more than Shamshera at the same point in time and almost double of Samrat Prithviraj. But the momentum needs to continue until Thursday, as the film should clock the overall sale of 75,000 plus tickets in the national chains and back it up with a walk-in audience in the same ratio. Being an action thriller, the walk-in audience is in the mass belt should be stronger. If all factors fall in place as expected, Vikram Vedha will head towards a Rs 15 crore plus start.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more in-depth reporting on Vikram Vedha.

Also Read| Vikram Vedha Review: Rakesh Roshan finds son Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's film 'Terrific'