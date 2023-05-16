Fast X Box Office Preview: Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & day 1

Vin Diesel, and Jason Statham are back to entertain the audience with the new Fast and Furious film titled Fast X. The duo is joined by Jason Momoa as the antagonist and the film is carrying a good buzz in India. The film has been certified U/A by the central board of film certification with an approved run time of 2 hours and 21 minutes (141 minutes).

Fast X to release in 2200 cinemas

Fast X is gearing up for a wide release in about 2200 cinemas across the country – basically, all the halls that support the 2K format, will be screening Fast X at their properties. The estimated screen count is expected to be 2,500 in India. The advances for Fast X opened a month back in India, though the film started to gain momentum only a week day. With 2 days left for its release, the advance bookings are good at the national multiplex chains, though could have been better.

As of Tuesday Morning at 10 am, Fast X has sold approximately 38,500 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox and Cinepolis – for the opening day. PVR leads from the front with 19,000 tickets, followed by Inox at 10,200 and Cinepolis at 9,300. The advances are good through the weekend as Fast X has sold approximately 1,08,000 tickets for the four day extended weekend in the three chains.

Fast X targets a double digit opening in India

The bookings in the three chains are around 40 percent better than the last Hollywood release, Guardian of The Galaxy 3. The Marvel Superhero film opened at Rs 7.00 crore in India and if the trend of being 40 percent higher stays uniform all across through the opening day, Fast X will be targeting a start in the vicinity of Rs 9.00 to 10.50 crore. The actioner has a wider reach in the mass belts due to outlandish action and a universal family emotion, which gives it a shot at penetrating in the interiors, which the Marvel Universe is not at this point of time. If the mass audience comes on board Fast X, the film could just push itself towards a Rs 11 crore start.

The film is releasing on Thursday as compared to the Friday release, which means, the night shows might not be as strong as they would be for a conventional release. A Friday release would have ensured a bigger start for Fast X, as Hollywood films tend to overperform in the night shows. Fast X will target to hit the half century in the opening weekend and hope to score a century in the long run, proving to be a hit venture at the Indian box office. The last part of Fast and Furious was a disappointment in India, primarily due to the delayed release in the midst of Covid lockdown. The new instalment is expected to bring in the loyal franchise audience back to the cinema hall, more so because the makers have confirmed the plans of Fast X being a finale in trilogy format.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Fast X.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan, Atlee & Murad Khetani team up for an action entertainer; Set for Summer 2024 release