Vishu 2025 Kerala Box Office Winners: Alappuzha Gymkhana emerges as fan favorite; Marana Mass sustains while Bazooka disappoints

As a Vishu festival treat, three Malayalam films entered the Kerala box office ring on April 10th with varied tones, genres, and expectations. As the dust settles after 12 days, it is clear that Alappuzha Gymkhana sprinted past the competition, winning the audience’s heart with content that clicked from Day 2 onward. Here's what happening with these movies right now at the box office and what the final verdict is going to be like.

Despite the Superstar Mammootty factor, the hit stylish outing Bazooka directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, saw an immediate dip in numbers after an explosive Day 1 of Rs 3.25 crore. The game-thriller, though flashy in execution, was let down by a weak screenplay and lack of emotional engagement. Even Mammootty’s screen presence couldn’t save the film from the weight of unmanageable dialogues and an outdated narrative. On 2nd Monday, it managed only Rs 20 lakh.

On the other side, Basil Joseph's Marana Mass began as the underdog with just Rs 1.05 crore on Day 1. However, its dark comedy tone, impressive performances, and unique storytelling gave it some breathing room. It sustained consistency in terms of numbers, through low, due to the audiences who enjoy offbeat narratives. Though not a massive blockbuster that was expected, this Tovino Thomas bankrolled flick avoided collapse and pulled in Rs 11.25 crore so far.

Now coming to Alappuzha Gymkhana, the clear winner of this Vishu box office battle, it had all the right ingredients: fresh faces like Naslen, an energetic sports drama setup, and music that resonated well. Despite not topping Day 1, the film overtook the rest by Day 2 with Rs 2.70 crore and never looked back as it collected more than that number for almost a week. Each passing day reaffirmed its strong word-of-mouth. The steady footfalls speak for the film's ability to connect with family audiences and youth alike. As of Day 12, it stands tall with Rs 31.45 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana, Marnamass and Bazooka are as follows:



Day-Wise Alappuzha Gymkhana Maranamass Bazooka Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore Rs 1.05 crore Rs 3.25 crore Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore Rs 1 crore Rs 2.15 crore Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore Rs 1.20 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore Rs 1.35 crore Rs 1.70 crore Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore Rs 1.30 crore Rs 1.50 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.75 crore Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.45 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Rs 0.70 crore Rs 0.40 crore Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.30 crore Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore Rs 0.75 crore Rs 0.25 crore Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore Rs 1.00 crore Rs 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs 1.25 crore(est.) Rs 0.40 crore(est.) Rs 0.20 crore(est.)

Total Rs 31.45 Rs 11.25 crore Rs 13.15 crore

In comparison, Bazooka faded due to poor writing, and Marana Mass remained niche while Alappuzha Gymkhana succeeded by striking the right chord across demographics and maintaining momentum through genuine appeal. The numbers are speaking themselves.

In the end, three films entered with buzz, but only one found lasting love from the audience and that is Alappuzha Gymkhana. Content, yet again, proves to be king.

