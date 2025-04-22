Marana Mass Kerala Box Office 2nd Monday: Basil Joseph's movie keeps trending well after low start

Not every film begins with fireworks and Marana Mass is a solid reminder that some stories just need a little more time to click. Featuring Minnal Murali fame Basil Joseph as the lead and directed by Siva Prasad, the film didn’t exactly hit the ground running when it was released on April 10th. With mediocre reviews and Day 1 receipts of Rs 1.05 crore, many people thought the dark comedy would fade into obscurity. But the story didn’t end there.

A gradual but steady ascent ensued. From narrow word-of-mouth to growing acclaim for its unusual humor and intrigue, Marana Mass found a loyal set of the public prepared to give it a go. The weekend and weekdays that followed were unexpectedly stable, suggesting that the picture had legs even without tremendous promotion. However, the movie's single-day total dropped to an estimated Rs 40 lakh on its second Monday. Marana Mass has now earned a total of Rs 11.25 crore at the Kerala box office, despite the decline.

Marana Mass 12 Days Box Office Collection:



Day-Wise Maranamass Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore (est.) Total Rs 11.25 crore

Unlike mainstream entertainers, Marana Mass plays in the shadows of dark humor and slapstick comedy, attracting fans of out-of-the-box comedy that is layered with thrillers. With solid performances from Basil Joseph, Siju Sunny, and Rajesh Madhavan, and a storyline that blends laughs with unease, the film has that special charm, though it cannot be a pure massy entertainer. It’s not a storm but a slow burn, and maybe that’s exactly how Marana Mass was meant to be enjoyed.

