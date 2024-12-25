Year Ender 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies in Telugu states

It's that time of the year when we can talk about the best box office performers and rank them accordingly. Pinkvilla presents the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies in Telugu states.

Pushpa 2 performed extraordinarily, despite the narrative that it is underperforming in the Andhra states. It has emerged as the highest grossing Tollywood movie in Andhra states and is still going strong. It remains ahead of Kalki 2898 AD in the home turf ie Telugu states, as well as everywhere else, except North America and Kerala.

The Prabhas starrer sci-fi actioner emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Tollywood movie in the APTS belt with a gross collection of Rs 283 crore (excluding 3D charges). Pushpa 2 is likely to end its theatrical run in the Rs 350 crore range, securing the top spot among the best box office performers of this year.

Jr NTR’s sea-adventure movie Devara secured the 3rd spot by grossing around 216 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While Hanu-Man and Guntur Kaaram took the 4th and 5th spots with Rs 155 crore and 129.50 crore, respectively.

Tillu Square rests at the 6th spot by grossing over Rs 93 crore, followed by Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Lucky Baskhar, KA, and Naa Saami Ranga. While Saripodhaa Sanivaaram ended its run by collecting Rs 52.50 crore, the rest ended under the Rs 40 crore mark in the Telugu states.

Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies of 2024 in Telugu states are as follows:

S. No. Movie Collection (CR in INR) 1 Pushpa 2 308 (till 24th December) 2 Kalki 2898 AD 283 excluding 3D charges (Rs 303 crore including 3D charges) 3 Devara 216 4 Hanu-Man 155 5 Guntur Kaaram 129.50 6 Tillu Square 93 7 Saripodhaa Sanivaaram 52.50 8 Lucky Baskhar 38 9 KA 29 10 Naa Saami Ranga 27.25

Which is your favorite Tollywood movie of 2024? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Year End 2024: Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood movies at Indian box office