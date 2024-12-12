The Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2: The Rule is on a historic run at the box office in Hindi, as the film has toppled several records through the extended opening week. According to early estimates, the Sukumar directorial collected in the range of Rs 24.00 crore to Rs 25.00 crore on the 8th Day, taking the total collections to Rs 391.50 crore. This is an all time record for a feature film in Hindi, breaking the record of blockbusters like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2, and Animal by a huge margin.

For those unaware, Allu Arjun starrer opened at Rs 65 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 53 crore on Friday, Rs 66 crore on Saturday, Rs 77 crore on Sunday, Rs 42 crore on Monday, Rs 35 crore on Tuesday and Rs 29 crore on Wednesday. The trend is historic, and the film is set to enter the Rs 400 crore club in 9-days flat. The lifetime projection of Pushpa 2: The Rule is in the North of Rs 600 crore, and it would end up being the first ever in history of Hindi Cinema to hit the Rs 600 crore mark.

The film is tracking to emerge the #1 film of all time in Hindi by going past the lifetime collections of the Independence Day 2024 release, Stree 2, which earned Rs 585 crore. The Allu Arjun starrer is an ALL-TIME-BLOCKBUSTER in Hindi, as the collections and records have the potential to stay unchallenged for a while now.

The actioner has also established a market for Allu Arjun in Hindi, and right choices from hereon could make him one of the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian Cinema. The doors have opened for AA, and it’s now about taking the right steps.

Here’s a look at the day-wise box office of Pushpa 2 (Hindi)

Thursday: Rs 65 crore

Friday: Rs 53 crore

Saturday: Rs 66 crore

Sunday: Rs 77 crore

Monday: Rs 42 crore

Tuesday: Rs 35 crore

Wednesday: Rs 29 crore

2nd Thursday: Rs 24.50 crore (Estimate)

Total: Rs 391.50 crore

