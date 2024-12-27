Year Ender 2024: Top 5 Tollywood actors based on gross worldwide collections; Allu Arjun takes the throne

Telugu cinema has several talented actors who have emerged pan India success in recent times. Allu Arjun is one of them. As 2024 is all set to close the doors, Pinkvilla has picked top five actors from Tollywood who gave hits this year. Interestingly, all of the actors part of the coveted list were just part of one movie in 2024.

Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Jr. NTR, And Other Top Tollywood Actors Of 2024

1. Allu Arjun

Superstar Allu Arjun, who is best known for movies like Sarrainodu and S/O Satyamurthy in Telugu cinema, reprised his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. Despite having only one release in 2024, Allu Arjun bagged the first spot in the list of top actors from Tollywood this year. Pushpa 2, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, is heading towards Rs 1625 crore as its lifetime worldwide collection. This is an achievement that will be hard to match in the years to come.

2. Prabhas

Prabhas, who featured in the blockbuster franchise Baahubali, headlined Kalki 2898 AD this year. Co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, the science fiction action film secured a super-hit tag. It collected Rs 979 crore worldwide (Rs 1027 crore including 3D) as its lifetime earnings. Nag Ashwin's directorial became the second highest grossing film of 2024 after Pushpa 2.

3. Jr NTR

RRR star Jr. NTR starred in Devara: Part 1 in 2024. The action drama film featured Prabhas in dual roles alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The first installment from the two-part movie franchise emerged as super-hit. It ended its theatrical run while earning over Rs 400 crore worldwide. It is to be seen when the team starts rolling for Devara: Part 2.

4. Teja Sajja

Telugu actor Teja Sajja surprised the audience with his performance in Hanu-Man in 2024. He played the lead role of Hanumanthu in the superhero film. Directed by Prasanth Verma, Hanu-Man had a successful box office run as it collected Rs 301 crore worldwide. Teja is now a part of the Rs 300 crore club globally. There are a lot of expectations from the prolific actor in the years to come.

5. Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu is at the fifth spot in the list of top 5 actors from Tollywood. His 2024 release, Guntur Kaaram tanked at the box office, bringing home a global collection of Rs 174 crore by the end. Mahesh Babu has not been in his element for quite some time at the box office. It is hoped that the actor will make a raging comeback with SS Rajamouli which is tentatively titled SSMB29.

Box Office Analysis Of Top 5 Actors In Tollywood

Actors Movies Total Gross Worldwide Collections (CR in INR) Allu Arjun Pushpa 2: The Rule 1625 expected Prabhas Kalki 2898 AD 979 excluding 3D (1027 including it) Jr. NTR Devara: Part 1 405 Teja Sajja Hanu-Man 301 Mahesh Babu Guntur Kaaram 174

Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj, the 2024 crown belongs to you.

