Pushpa 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Allu Arjun's action drama AIMS to cross Pushpa: The Rise's lifetime earnings in three days

Pushpa Raj is knocking cinema doors ahead of his much-awaited release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. There has been constant chatter about the upcoming mass action drama which is all set to create a havoc at the box office. Can it cross Pushpa: The Rise's lifetime global collections? Let's delve into it.

Pushpa 2: The Rule To Surpass Pushpa's Worldwide Earnings On Day 3

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to cross the lifetime collections of Pushpa: The Rise globally in three days of its release. The first installment of the Pushpa franchise grossed Rs 393 crore worldwide. Now, Allu Arjun-starrer will comfortably surpass the earnings of the original on Day 3 (December 7, 2024).

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly a box office juggernaut. The global collection of the upcoming mass action drama is likely to cross Rs 1000 crore gross irrespective of word-of-mouth, considering its huge hype across the world. Thus, the sequel will become a true example of a critic-proof movie.

Pushpa 2 Crosses Rs 100 crore Advance Bookings Worldwide; Sells 2.5 Lakh Pre-Sales Tickets In India

Ahead of its release, Pushpa 2 is witnessing huge number of advance bookings across the globe. On December 3, 2024 as of 9 pm, Sukumar's directorial zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark in its advance sales for its extended opening weekend of four days at global level. Out of which, Rs 75 crore tickets are booked for the opening day alone in advance. By the end of the day, advance bookings for the opening day in India alone will be over Rs 100 crore.

Pushpa 2 To Dethrone Baahubali 2's Opening Record In India

Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is ready to set the benchmark on the opening day (December 5, 2024). Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which collected Rs 200 crore on Day 1, holds the record of highest opening till date. Pushpa sequel will shatter the record of SS Rajamouli's 2017 directorial on the first day of its release. It targets an opening day in the range of Rs 235 crore. Allu Arjun's upcoming mass action drama, Pushpa 2, is eyeing the highest opening of all time in North India. It is expected to net a minimum of Rs 60 crore on the first day.

Watch the official trailers of Pushpa 2: The Rule and Pushpa: The Rise

