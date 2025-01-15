Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 13 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 cult classic nets Rs 50 lakh on second Wednesday
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs 50 lakh on second Wednesday. Ayan Mukerji's helmer emerged as a blockbuster during its original release.
Cinephiles are reliving the nostalgia of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani these days. The blockbuster film originally arrived in cinemas in 2013 and it has made a comeback on the big screens in 2025 while becoming the first hit of this year. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the romantic-comedy movie is giving tough competition to the new releases at the box office.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Adds Rs 50 Lakh To Its Collections
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has earned Rs 50 lakh on second Wednesday of its re-release. Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin-starrer has brought its cume collection to Rs 17.85 crore in two weeks.
While the romantic-comedy collected Rs 12.95 crore in the opening week; the cult classic movie fetched Rs 4.9 crore in the second week so far.
Re-Release Earnings Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Are Listed Below:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 12.95 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Second Saturday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 55 lakh
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 55 lakh
|Second Wednesday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 17.85 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected Rs 197.1 crore as its overall earnings at the box office and is all set to enter Rs 200 crore club. It comprises its business from the original release and two re-releases including 2024 and 2025. During its first release, Ayan Mukerji's 2013 helmer earned Rs 178 crore. It added Rs 1.25 crore to its tally during its re-release last year.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
