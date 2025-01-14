Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 12 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's blockbuster romantic comedy nets Rs 55 lakh on second Tuesday
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, fetched Rs 55 lakh on second Tuesday of its re-release. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the 2013 film arrived in cinemas on January 3, 2025.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani continues to spread its evergreen charm even after more than a decade. The 2013 blockbuster film has received a cult status among cinephiles, especially, youth generation. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the romantic-comedy has been running in its second week at the box office.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Earns Rs 55 Lakh On Makar Sankranthi
Re-released on January 3, 2025, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected Rs 55 lakh on second Tuesday, coinciding with Makar Sankranthi. On Day 12, the 2013 romantic-comedy witnessed no drop on the festival day after it earned Rs 55 lakh on second Monday. It has brought the re-release collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer to Rs 17.35 crore.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Net India Collections Are As Follows:
|Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 12.95 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Second Saturday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 55 lakh
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 55 lakh
|Total
|Rs 17.35 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Inches Closer To Achieve Rs 200 Crore Feat
With Rs 17.35 crore earnings in its 2025 re-release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected Rs 196.60 crore as its lifetime business at the box office in India. Last year, Ayan Mukerji's directorial added Rs 1.25 crore to the total tally. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is now quite close to touch the Rs 200 crore mark, which will happen in the third week of its re-release.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
