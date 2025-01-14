Top 5 Films At The Hindi Box Office On 14th January 2025: Game Changer leads; Fateh clinches 2nd spot

On January 14, 2025, Game Changer remained on top position in Hindi markets, followed by Fateh and more. Here's how top 5 movies performed on Makar Sankranthi.

Top 5 Films At Hindi Box Office On 14 January 2025: Game Changer leads; Fateh is on 2nd
The auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranthi is here. Many movies have been released on the festive weekend this year while hoping for their successful theatrical runs. Films like Game Changer, Fateh, Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, Ennu Swantham Punyalan, Madha Gaja Raja arrived in cinemas during the Sankranthi weekend. Speaking of Hindi markets, Game Changer and Fateh are among the recent releases which are competing in the race of top movies. Let's take a look at the January 14 list.

Game Changer Claims The First Position; Fateh Secures Second Spot

The Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer grew by 40 percent from Monday and collected Rs 2.45 crore on the first Tuesday, coinciding with Makar Sankranthi. After five days, the earnings of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's political action thriller is recorded as Rs 24.85 crore net at the Hindi box office.

Its rival release, Fateh fetched Rs 90 lakh on the same day. After Day 5's earnings, the cume collection of Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer now stands at Rs 7.60 crore net in India.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, which was also released in Hindi language, minted Rs 85-90 lakh on sixth Tuesday. The Hindi version of the 2024 mass action drama, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has collected Rs 733.10 crore net in 41 days.

The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani earned Rs 55 lakh on 2nd Tuesday and Marco did well, netting Rs 20 lakh in the Hindi markets on its 4th Tuesday.

Here's How These Top 5 Movies Performed On Makar Sankranthi At Hindi Box Office

Movies  Net Hindi Collections 
Game Changer (Hindi)  Rs 2.45 crore
Fateh Rs 90 lakh
Pushpa 2 (Hindi) Rs 90 lakh
 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani  Rs 55 lakh
Marco (Hindi) Rs 20 lakh

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

