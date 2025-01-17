Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 15 Box Office: Ranbir-Deepika starrer swiftly moves towards Rs 20 crore net final

More than a decade ago, Ayan Mukerji brought Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani that continues to spread its charm among cinephiles. Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Kabir Thapar aka Bunny who inspired us to dream big and achieve your goals. Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar made us fall in love with her innocence and motivated the audience to leave their comfort zones. Cut to 2025, YJHD is in theaters again. On 15th day of its re-release, the romantic-comedy drama is swiftly moving towards Rs 20 crore net final.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Adds Rs 50 Lakh To Its Tally; Needs Rs 2 Crore For Rs 20 Crore Finish

Re-released on January 3, 2025, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani collected Rs 50 lakh on third Friday at the box office. The 15th day coincided with Cinema Lovers Day. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer maintained decent hold amid the theatrical arrival of Emergency and Azaad.

In the first week of its re-release, Ayan Mukerji's directorial earned Rs 12.95 crore. The second week business stood at Rs 5.45 crore. The cume collection of the 2013 blockbuster is recorded as Rs 18.8 crore. It would require Rs 2 crore to cross the target of Rs 20 crore by the end of its theatrical re-run.

As far as overall box office earnings are concerned, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has fetched Rs 198.05 crore so far. Apart from this year's business, the total collection comprises of Rs 178 crore during its original release and Rs 1.25 crore in its 2024 re-release. After Rs 2 crore, the 2023 coming-of-age rom-com would cross the Rs 200 crore mark.

Here's How Much Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Earned So Far In Its Latest Re-release

Weeks/Day Net Hindi Collections First Week Rs 12.95 crore Second Week Rs 5.45 crore Third Friday Rs 40 lakh Total Rs 18.8 crore in 15 days

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

