Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re Release Day 14 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone's rom-com-drama nets Rs 50 lakh: Heads for Rs 20 crore plus net finish
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has collected around Rs 18 crore during its re-run in theaters. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, the romantic comedy is expected to finish at over Rs 20 crore.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is all set to add another feather to its cap as the 2013 blockbuster will soon enter Rs 200 crore club. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, the romantic-comedy drama was re-released on January 3, 2025. The modern day cult movie has completed two weeks of its theatrical re-run this year. YJHD has added Rs 50 lakh net to its collections and is now heading to close at Rs 20 crore plus.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Re-run Records Rs 50 Lakh On Day 14
Backed by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani registered Rs 50 lakh on second Thursday of its theatrical re-release at the box office. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone-starrer has collected a business of Rs 18.4 crore in two weeks.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the coming-of-age romantic comedy drama earned Rs 12.95 crore in the first week. After fourteenth day, the second week earnings of the blockbuster movie stands at Rs 5.45 crore.
Day-Wise Earnings Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani In Two Weeks
|Days
|Net India Collections
|First Week
|Rs 12.95 crore
|Second Friday
|Rs 70 lakh
|Second Saturday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Sunday
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Second Monday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Second Tuesday
|Rs 60 lakh
|Second Wednesday
|Rs 55 lakh
|Second Thursday
|Rs 50 lakh
|Total
|Rs 18.4 crore
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Eyeing Rs 20 Crore Plus Finish
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is expected to collect more than Rs 20 crore during its re-release this year. If the 2013 rom-com manages to touch the feat, the decade-old blockbuster film would then cross the Rs 200 crore mark in its lifetime earnings. The overall business of Ayan Mukerji's helmer comprises of Rs 178 crore (original release), Rs 1.25 crore (2024 re-release), and Rs 18.4 crore* (2025 re-release).
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
ALSO READ: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 13 Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's 2013 cult classic nets Rs 55 lakh on second Wednesday