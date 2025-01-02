Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's cult movie sells impressive 25,000 tickets in top national chains for Day 1
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's cult romantic drama Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has recorded the biggest pre-sales of all time for a re-release movie. Deets Inside.
Hindi cinema begins 2025 with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The 2011 released cult romantic drama is all set to hit the big screens again on January 3rd, 2025. The Ayan Mukerji-directed movie has recorded excellent pre-sales.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani records biggest pre-sales for a re-release movie; eyeing a solid start
Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has sold around 25,000 tickets for the opening day in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis. Out of which around 20,000 admits were recorded at PVR Inox while the latter sold around 5,000 tickets.
Interestingly, this is the biggest advance booking for a re-release Hindi movie ever. The romantic drama is all set to take a flying start at the box office. As per early trends, it should aim for an opening of Rs 3 crore net. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is scripting history even in its re-run, proving how the movie aged with the audience and carved a separate fan base.
Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is also one of the widest releases for a re-run movie. The makers have marketed it with several promotional assets on social media. It will be interesting to see how YJHD performs in its second inning.
