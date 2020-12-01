BTS: 7 tracks from BE find a place in Billboard Hot 100; Blue & Grey and Stay stakes claim on No 13 and No 22

While BTS ARMY is celebrating BTS' lead single from BE, Life Goes On, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, seven songs from the septet's latest album have landed on the chart this week.

2020 is officially BTS' year! Besides the historic first-ever Grammy nomination for their first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite, the septet's latest album BE debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. Then, there was last night which had BTS ARMY up all night... the Billboard Hot 100 reveal. It was finally confirmed that BE's lead single Life Goes On had debuted at No. 1 on Hot 100 making BTS the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the prestigious chart.

Besides breaking several other records, it seems like Jimin's wish of seeing all the songs from BE chart on Hot 100 has come true too. As revealed by Billboard, seven songs from BE have made their debut on Hot 100 barring Skit. While Life Goes On is at No. 1, the second highest-charting BTS song is Dynamite at No. 3, followed by Blue & Grey and Stay at No. 13 and No. 22 respectively. Fly to My Room claimed No. 69 with Telepathy and Dis-ease not close behind at No. 70 and No. 72. What's interesting to note is that up until this week, BTS hadn't charted more than three songs on the Hot 100 simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Life Goes On is the first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song mostly in a non-English language since Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ft. Justin Bieber. The only other addition to this prestigious club was Los Del Rio's Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix) back in 1996.

BTS also joins Taylor Swift as the only acts in history to debut both a song and album at No. 1 on Hot 100 and Billboard 200 in the same week. The septet, along with Ariana Grande, are the only acts with three No. 1 songs on Hot 100 in 2020. While Life Goes On debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Digital Song Sales and No. 14 on Billboard Streaming Songs, the healing track also debuted atop of both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Congratulations, BTS! No one deserves it more.

