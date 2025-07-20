BTS beats Beyoncé to earn biggest live album debut for Permission To Dance On Stage with 14.5 million streams

BTS has proven once again that their global influence remains unmatched. On July 18, the iconic group released Permission To Dance On Stage, marking their first official live album. Within just 24 hours, the album racked up 14.5 million streams on Spotify. It set the record for the biggest debut for a live album in the platform’s history.

Advertisement

Notably, the group surpassed the previous record held by Beyoncé’s live album Homecoming, which debuted with 8.8 million streams.

The release was a special gift for fans. It compiles some of BTS’ most powerful stage moments from their 2021–2022 Permission To Dance On Stage world tour. The album includes 22 tracks, featuring high-energy live versions of fan-favorites like Dynamite, Butter, Life Goes On, and more. Each performance captures the unique energy and passion that has made BTS a household name across continents.

BTS drops Seoul concert film with 92-page photobook for ARMYs

In addition to the audio experience, BTS also unveiled a digital concert special titled Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul. This companion release includes performance footage from their show at Seoul Olympic Stadium on March 13, 2022. The members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, shine on stage. It gives fans an up-close look at one of their most memorable performances in their home country.

Advertisement

What makes the package even more special is a 92-page photobook packed with exclusive behind-the-scenes shots, personal reflections, and interviews. The content provides fans with a deeper look into the preparation and emotions that went into creating such a massive show. It offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane for long-time ARMYs.

BTS confirms 2026 comeback and world tour

The timing of the live album’s release couldn’t be more meaningful. Earlier this month, all seven BTS members reunited on-screen after completing their individual military enlistments. On July 1, they appeared together in a surprise Weverse livestream, sitting closely on a couch and chatting casually with fans.

Their reunion brought an emotional wave across the fandom, but it also came with thrilling news. BTS confirmed that they’re preparing to release a brand-new album in spring 2026. Not only that, but they also revealed plans for a full-scale world tour.

The announcement reignited anticipation for what promises to be a massive return to the global stage. As ARMY waits for their official return, one thing is clear: BTS’ impact isn’t slowing down, it’s only getting stronger.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V's FRI(END)S gets featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, fans say it 'fits so perfectly'