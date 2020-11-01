BTS drops BE Concept Clips: Members look at their reflection in a mirror; ARMY flips over the music in video

The countdown for BTS' new album BE has begun as the Bangtan Boys dropped the concept clips for their album. Check it out below.

Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who's the cutest of them all? Well, the new concept videos shared by BTS with regard to their album BE has us chanting this line. With no prior warning and schedule, BTS dropped the concept clips of their upcoming album BE. The Bangtan Boys have been teasing the album for a while now. From letting fans in on their discussions about the theme to revealing poster and dropping postcards addressing the ARMY, the members are leaving no stone unturned to make the release a memorable affair.

With a few days left for its release, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook dropped two teaser videos wherein they look at themselves via a mirror. The first video shared sees the members look straight into the camera. The clip, dubbed as the Concept Clip (Reflection ver.), kicks off with Taehyung holding the frame for a couple of seconds before Mochi takes over, followed by Namjoon, Kookie, Seokjin Yoongi and Hobi look at their reflection before they regroup and pose. The video featured an upbeat, peppy musical background score. The second video, dubbed as Concept Clip (Mirror ver.), follows the same line of order. However, this time, the Bangtan Boys are looking at the mirror instead of the camera before they again regroup. The second clip featured a comparatively slower-paced background score.

Check out the videos below:

Soon after the videos were released, the ARMY realised that one of the background scores was revealed during a live session hosted by J-Hope. In case you missed it, here's a clip of the live featuring the song:

Remember how hobi didn't know what to do right after his song got leaked? pic.twitter.com/oXidrSPizd — JayVee (@Jhope_Vibes) October 31, 2020

In a media statement received by Pinkvilla, Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed the new album aims at delivering a message of healing to the world “even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on.” The members held the "Life Goes On" motto during their United Nations speech this year.

