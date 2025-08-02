BTS' J-Hope draws 178K audience on HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour, powers HYBE's 85 percent North American revenue surge

HYBE reported a significant 85.7% increase in revenue in North America for the first quarter of 2025, reaching 133.25 billion KRW (approx. USD 102 million). The sharp growth was largely driven by BTS member j-hope’s successful solo tour, Hope on the Stage, alongside performances by other HYBE America artists. According to a July 28 report by MTN News, this marks one of the biggest quarterly boosts for the company in recent years.

Meritz Securities attributed much of the revenue jump to j-hope’s tour and the growing presence of HYBE’s American roster. The rapper’s tour drew massive crowds in the U.S. and Mexico, highlighting his individual star power post-military service.

12 sold-out shows in the U.S. and Mexico

Hope on the Stage kicked off in April 2025 and included 12 shows across major cities such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Mexico City. Around 178,000 fans attended the concerts. j-hope performed songs from his albums Jack in the Box and Hope on the Street Vol.1, with each show drawing consistent demand. MTN News highlighted the steady ticket sales across cities as a sign of BTS’ ongoing fan loyalty and j-hope’s solo appeal.

HYBE also gained revenue through merchandise and fan spending. Analysts estimate that fans at U.S. concerts spent an average of USD 60 on merchandise, with about 22% of attendees making purchases.

Here’s how the tour wrapped up with a special BTS moment

The tour officially ended on June 14 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. The first night of the finale coincided with BTS’ 12th anniversary and turned into an unexpected OT7 reunion. All seven BTS members attended to cheer j-hope on. Jin and Jungkook even joined him onstage to perform Jamais Vu, and later shared their own solo stages, an emotional moment fans later called the “unofficial BTS 2025 Festa.”

Despite earlier concerns about K-pop’s slowdown, 2025 data shows a rebound. Acts like Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM ranked in the U.S. Top 10 CD Albums list for the first half of 2025, according to Luminate. Stray Kids’ HOP sold 149,000 copies in the U.S., placing second overall.

