BTS’ J-Hope teases Sweet Dreams with Miguel; know when and where to watch comeback livestream

J-Hope is keeping the momentum going with new music and exciting plans for his fans. The BTS rapper and dancer is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated track Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel), and to make it even more special, he is planning to connect with ARMYs through a live session. The buzz surrounding his collaboration has only grown stronger following the release of its official teaser of Sweet Dreams.

Dropped on March 4, 2024, by HYBE Labels, the teaser is already trending at the 34th position worldwide and has amassed over 418,328 views and counting. The full track is set to be released on March 7, 2025, at 2 PM KST. But where can fans watch it?

Fans can stream the full song on HYBE’s official YouTube channel, Instagram, and J-Hope’s social media platforms. Additionally, to catch J-Hope’s live session, fans can tune in on the Weverse app.

Speaking about the teaser, Sweet Dreams promises a soothing melody combined with infectious beats, making it a track that fans will want to play on repeat. The teaser sets a dreamy, laid-back tone, seamlessly blending J-Hope’s signature rap with Miguel’s smooth vocals. Undoubtedly, this collaboration has generated immense excitement among both BTS and Miguel’s fans.

The 29-second teaser showcases a floating house, giving off a similar vibe to the Hollywood animated film Up, which was released on September 11, 2009. In the video, pizza boxes fall as the floating house appears, and pedestrians on the street look up in astonishment, leaving viewers intrigued about the story behind it.

Meanwhile, J-Hope recently kicked off his solo world tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, in Seoul. The event was held from February 28, 2025, and continued till March 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu, Seoul. He is now set to continue his tour in the U.S. beginning on March 13, 2025.

In addition to his solo performances, J-Hope is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025, where he will share the stage with IVE, Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, RAYE, Benson Boone, Armin van Buuren, and more.

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025 will take place on July 12 and 13 at the Olympic Park and Olympic Stadium in Berlin. BTS’ J-Hope is gearing up for his solo debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

With so much happening, J-Hope’s fans have plenty to look forward to as he continues to make waves in the music industry.