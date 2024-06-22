Byeon Woo Seok’s SUMMER LETTER in Manila highlights: Recreating Im Sol, Sunjae’s moments, blushing over Lovely Runner’s scenes, more

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok held his highly anticipated fan meeting, SUMMER LETTER, in Manila, Philippines, today, June 22. He enjoyed recreating iconic scenes from Lovely Runner with his fans and was moved to tears by the overwhelming love and support he received for his success.

Byeon Woo Seok in Manila for SUMMER LETTER

Byeon Woo Seok dazzled the stage at his ongoing fan meeting SUMMER LETTER in Manila, delighting his beloved fans, affectionately called Tongtongs. The sold-out event at the New Frontier Theater on June 22 showcased amazing performances and heartfelt interactions, with tickets selling out immediately due to high demand.

Byeon Woo Seok had an amazing time interacting with fans during his fan meeting. He delighted everyone by performing his iconic OST Sonagi or Sudden Shower from Lovely Runner, a song he sang himself in the series for his character Ryu Sun Jae. He also treated the audience to other songs, such as Loveholic and more.

There was another fun segment where he answered the host's playful questions about the fruits he ate in the Philippines. Byeon Woo Seok mentioned Mango, Pineapple, and Watermelon with a beaming smile. He also cutely added that he had eaten a Banana, later trying to say it as per the host's pronunciation, and agreed to try Mango and Banana together later as suggested by her.

The actor from 20th Century Girl also enjoyed revisiting some memorable moments from Lovely Runner by watching it alongside fans, such as the photobooth scene from episode 3 where Sun Jae playfully makes a heart gesture on Im Sol's cheek, leaving her pleasantly surprised. Another scene he watched was from episode 11, where Im Sol and Sun Jae begin dating and make a wish under cherry blossoms. Byeon Woo Seok blushed with delight as fans cheered him on during these scenes.

Byeon Woo Seok delighted fans by recreating iconic moments from Lovely Runner during the fan meeting. He playfully recreated the heart cheek picture, the scene where he surprises Im Sol by tasting her drink and playfully cooling her down with both cups and the romantic cherry blossom scene where they make a wish together. Fans enthusiastically cheered as Byeon Woo Seok made the cherry blossoms fall around them, recreating the sweet atmosphere of the drama.

Byeon Woo Seok also became emotional during the fan meeting, shedding a few tears as he felt he couldn't perform at his best due to being unwell. However, fans showed immense appreciation and support, expressing their love and admiration for his dedication. They prepared a touching video expressing their enduring love for him, which deeply moved Byeon Woo Seok. Seeing this heartfelt project from his Manila fans brought tears to his eyes.

After the concert ended, a massive crowd of fans awaited Byeon Woo Seok outside. Despite his departure from the venue, he made sure to greet and wave to his fans, showing his appreciation for their support.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok began his career as a model after studying theater. Signed with YG KPlus, he diligently attended numerous casting auditions and was determined to succeed. In an interview with Hong Seok Cheon, he candidly revealed facing rejection over a hundred times before landing his first role.

Finally, in 2016, Woo Seok made his debut with the drama Dear My Friends. Following his role as the second lead in "Record of Youth," where Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam were the main leads, he received an offer for a lead role in the movie 20th Century Girl, starring alongside Kim Yoo Jung. However, his portrayal of Sun Jae in Lovely Runner captured significant attention thanks to the hopeless romantic character's selfless nature.

After this event, the singer-actor will be visiting Jakarta on June 28, followed by Singapore on June 30, and then Seoul on July 6th and 7th. He will wrap up his schedule with an event in Seoul on July 14.

