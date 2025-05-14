BTS' J-Hope reveals reaction to V and Jungkook's buffed physique; fans get curious about Jimin's whereabouts

BTS is officially set to be a military training-completed group next month. Before that, fans have been getting glimpses of the group's youngest member, V and Jungkook's buffed-up physique. The duo had been showcasing their gym deets; V even kept fans updated with his weight gain/loss transformations. Recently, J-Hope also opened up on how big the two of them have gotten; however, he seemingly dodged questions about Jimin, sparking fan curiosity.

Advertisement

J-Hope recently hosted a live broadcast to have light-hearted conversations with BTS ARMY about random things, including what he was up to lately and whether he had met his fellow teammates. As a fan asked him if he saw V and Jungkook's military-trained bodies, he let out a short laugh before responding that he indeed had. He said, "Well, as for me, we’ve already met in private. They've gotten so much better, right?" The curiosity stemmed from bodybuilder Choi Hanjin's latest Instagram post featuring V and Jungkook.

In the pic, the BTS maknae line members showcased bulked-up and toned physiques along with actor Song Kang. Fans went into a frenzy seeing how physically 'big' they looked from earlier. They wanted to know further updates regarding them and thus took the chance and asked J-Hope about it. Besides V and Jungkook, BTS ARMY is also dying to know about Jimin's whereabouts, who enlisted together with Jungkook through the buddy system.

Advertisement

They mentioned asking J-Hope about Jimin several times during the live but not receiving a response. The BTS rapper might have either accidentally missed those comments or purposely chosen to dodge the questions. Fans wondered why there were no updates on the particular member's physique, who was known for flaunting his abs on stage whenever he got the chance. Regardless of the reason, fans have been a little disappointed in this matter and are eagerly awaiting any update regarding Jimin.

The BTS leader RM, who enlisted alongside V, also kept his physical transformation under wraps. Fans speculate he might unveil an even more impressive physique than Jungkook's, potentially shocking them.

ALSO READ: J-Hope's Power: BTS rapper sells out 2 nights of HOPE ON THE STAGE Goyang encore concert within 1.5 hours