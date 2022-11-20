BTS’ Jungkook releases ‘Dreamers’ ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance in Qatar

Dreamers Very apt with the theme of the sport, Jungkook’s song has been titled Dreamers where he sings of being a dreamer who will make it happen because they believe it. The upbeat song joins some of the most popular tracks released over the years so far in celebration of the World Cup. Jungkook’s fantastic vocals are displayed throughout the song he sings in English for the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar . He asks for respect and love as the magic unfolds in the song.

BTS ’ youngest member Jungkook has become only the second soloist ever to release a World Cup official soundtrack. He is also the first in over 24 years since Ricky Martin’s The Cup Of Life in 1998 to have a solo song for the global football event.

Some of our favourite lyrics of the track read,

“Gather ’round now, look at me

Respecting love the only way

If you wanna come, come with me

The door is open everyday”

The 2022 FIFA World Cup

This edition of the world cup will unfold in Qatar where Jungkook is currently in order to be one of the main acts. He will premiere Dreamers at the opening ceremony scheduled to take place at the Al-Bayt Stadium alongside Qatari singer and record producer, Fahad Al Kubaisi. His visit has garnered a lot of attention as the BTS member roamed around the location and was welcomed wherever he went.

Jungkook previously also shot some content for the World Cup which is expected to be released by BIGHIT MUSIC soon. As of now, Dreamers is live with audio streaming across platforms around the globe.

