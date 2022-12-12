BTS’ RM, SUGA, (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon, MONSTA X’s Joohoney and more: 7 talented K-Pop idol producers

There are so many idols who are talented in many facets of music- one being producing and composing music so we have curated some of our favorite idols/producers :-

RM is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer. He is the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS. RM released his first solo mixtape, RM, in 2015. In 2018, he released his second mixtape, Mono, which peaked at number 26 on the US Billboard 200 and became the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in chart history. He has also collaborated with artists such as Wale, Younha, Warren G, Gaeko, Krizz Kaliko, MFBTY, Fall Out Boy, Primary, Lil Nas X, Erykah Badu, and Anderson .Paak. Besides being a rapper, leader and a brilliant lyricist, he is known to be a talented producer as well.

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, Agust D. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, D-2. Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's Wine which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

MONSTA X’s Joohoney

Joohoney is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and actor. He is a member of the South Korean boy group MONSTA X, which was formed through Mnet's survival show No.Mercy, under Starship Entertainment in 2015. He proved his outstanding musical ability by participating in the production of his first title track in 2021, earning a nomination from one of the most influential music awards in the United States. He strengthened his presence by featuring various artists, as well as active activities between groups and individuals, and developed his own unique world of music through his mixtapes. Upon his limitless growth, he had established himself as an all-rounder artist with vocals, rap, and even producing.

PENTAGON’s Hui

Hui is a South Korean singer, songwriter and composer. He debuted as the leader, main vocalist and lead dancer of boy group PENTAGON in October 2016, under Cube Entertainment. He was a member of the co-ed trio Triple H, alongside former bandmate Dawn and former labelmate Hyuna, and is the leader of trot boy group Super Five of MBC's Favorite Entertainment. Hui participates in writing and producing a majority of Pentagon's songs. Some of his best-known works are Wanna One's Energetic, Nation's Son's Never, Produce X 101's Boyness, JO1's Oh-Eh-Oh, and PENTAGON’s Shine, Naughty Boy, and Daisy.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Changbin and Han (3RACHA)

3RACHA is a South Korean hip-hop sub-unit group under JYP Entertainment. The group consists of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han under other stage names: CB97, SPEARB and J.ONE. All their music is uploaded onto SoundCloud and the trio is credited as writing and producing the majority of Stray Kids' discography alongside JYP producers. They work extremely well and are constantly seen creating songs at any given time. Their harmony managed to produce some of the best songs to come out of 4th Gen K-Pop.

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi

Woozi is a South Korean singer, songwriter and record producer. He is a member of the boy band SEVENTEEN. Aside from his work as a soloist and with Seventeen, Woozi has also written for other K-Pop artists such as NU'EST W, Ailee, I.O.I and Chanyeol. In 2021, he worked with fellow Seventeen member Hoshi on his new song Spider, which debuted at number five on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. That year, Woozi won Best Producer at the 6th Asia Artist Awards, becoming the youngest recipient of the accolade in the show's history. On January 3, 2022, Woozi released his first mixtape, Ruby. Its lead single, the first track he wrote entirely in the English language, reached number one on iTunes charts in at least 18 different regions, including Chile, Mexico, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

Soyeon first gained attention for competing in the television shows Produce 101 and Unpretty Rapstar before debuting as a solo artist on November 5, 2017. On May 2, 2018, she debuted as the leader and main rapper of the girl group (G)I-DLE for whom she has written and produced most title songs. She is also part of SM Station X girl group project Station Young, and has portrayed League of Legends character Akali in the virtual musical groups K/DA and True Damage.

ALSO READ: Popular variety show ‘Master In The House’ to return with a new season after 3 months

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which K-Pop idol is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.