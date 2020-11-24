BTS singer Jungkook REVEALS sleeping is more important than dating and it is such a mood; Suga backs him up

BTS members were asked about their love lives. Jungkook said that sleep is most important to the septet right now.

BTS has always been in the spotlight for their music. The members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - have always focused on entertaining fans, endeavouring to bring about a positive change to life (Love Yourself Campaign) and more! However, the members have hardly been in the spotlight for their love life, at least officially. There have been rumours surrounding the members but there is no telling how accurate they are. So, when BTS sat down for a chat with Esquire, the reporter took a chance and asked them about their love lives.

Questions like “Are you?” “Is there time?” and “Can you?” in connection to their love life was asked. But BTS shot it down with a "No." Just when we thought it was it, JK shared a relatable statement on behalf of the group. The singer said that sleep is the most important thing for the group. After all, the Bangtan Boys have been putting in their blood, tears and sweat into delivering new music and mind-blowing performances!

Yoongi backed Kookie up by pointing out that he has dark circles and he needs sleep! “Can you see my dark circles?” he asks the interviewer, however, the reporter notes that the members looked flawless during the chat. Namjoon chipped in to add, “Our love life—twenty-four hours, seven days a week—is with all the ARMYs all over the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS has been busy with the release of their latest album BE. The septet dropped the album last weekend and have performed their song Life Goes On at three occasions. They debuted the performance at American Music Awards 2020 followed by performing at Good Morning America and The Late Late Night Show With James Corden. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Credits :Esquire

