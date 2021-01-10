BTS: V praises Jin for Abyss and asks Jungkook about his blonde locks, Jimin requests RM to share his height

BTS appeared on 35th Golden Disc Awards and shared messages to each other. During the chat, the members thanked each other for their love and support through 2020.

All the seven members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, came together to perform at the 35th Golden Disc Awards this weekend. While the fandom, ARMY, was excited to see the septet as a whole and performing their latest tracks, the group added a cherry on the icing by standing for a quick interview at the event. During the session, the septet reflected upon the year gone by and thanked each other for standing rock solid as they journeyed through a difficult year.Â

In the chat, each member turned to the Bangtan Boy next to each other and showered them with praises. It began with Hobi, who looked at ChimChim and acknowledged the hard work the singer put in 2020. As translated by BTS fan Sel (@BTStranslations_), Hoseok said, "You've worked really hard in 2020 & thanks to you I could spend it without feeling lonely & make it through. Thank you for always smiling & in 2021 too, please keep me happy with a lot of joy & smiles." Mochi turned towards the septet and joked that the Chicken Noodle Soup rapper cannot live without him.Â

The Filter crooner turned towards Namjoon and thanked him for keeping the members' mind determined as they sailed through the year. "Always thank you and it'd be really nice if you could share your height a bit with me in 2021," he joked. He hoped that the future is healthy and happy. Joonie turned towards Jungkookie, who recently debuted his new golden blonde look, and said that the Golden Maknae has lived up to his nickname literally by colouring his locks. "This new year I hope it's full of gold like the Golden Maknae," the BTS leader prayed.Â

When Kookie turned towards Taehyung, TaeTae asked on behalf of the fandom about his golden locks. "Why did you dye your hair?" he asked. JK pointed out that this was the fourth time that the Sweet Night crooner had asked him about his new hair colour. Setting aside the jokes, Kookie observed that as the group grows older, Taehyung is becoming more reliable. "Thank you so much for working hard for all the schedules together. In future too, let's run full of strength! And don't get sick/hurt! And let's get all the members together and go out somewhere to hang out again!" he said. Before Taehyung could turn towards Seokjin and talk to him, he once again brought back the question of JK's new hair dye.Â

When he addressed the Moon singer, V informed him that he listened to Abyss and it made him feel sorry (in a sympathetic way) and added that it was a good song. He further prayed that Seokjin makes more such songs in 2021. As Jin turned towards Suga, they couldn't meet each other's eyes and it left everyone watching in splits. Nevertheless, Jin asked Yoongi to work well during physical therapy rehabilitation. "Let's keep doing well in future too.. let's have strength Yoongiya," he added.Â

Finally, Suga and J-Hope came forward and the Daechwita observed that Hobi has worked hard in 2020 and hoped that he doesn't get hurt or sick in 2021.Â

ALSO READ:Â 35th Golden Disc Awards Day 2 Winners: BTS picks Daesang, EXO and BLACKPINK bag wins too

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.Â

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×