Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY says stanning BTS’ Jin made her realise the importance of being happy in the moment

The Epiphany singer and BTS’ oldest member Kim Seokjin possesses too many talents hidden up his sleeves. With his godly visuals and angelic voice, Jin even though is the eldest in the group, shows a different and a completely fun personality on camera. But fans also know that his personality is completely different off screen. He is more of an introvert and likes keeping to himself but with members he transforms into an extrovert! As he keeps on blessing us with his solo songs, entertaining us and making us love ourselves, our love for him keeps on increasing!

Today's heartwarming letter in our Dear Oppa series has been penned by Shriya from India to BTS’ oldest member, Seokjin. Read her letter below.

Dear Oppa,

Today I would like to share my fondness towards one of most handsome guy in the world. Kim Seokjin, the man who became an idol so that his parents can feel proud of him. Jin is the best person I have ever seen, he has all the qualities which a woman admires and wishes to see in his man. From being goofy, kind, gentle and humble he possesses all the qualities of a good human being. His humbleness and kindness has won my heart. Being the eldest in the group he takes the responsibilities and cares for everyone as if they are his own brothers. The small acts of kindness he shows has influenced me alot to become a better person and I would try my best to help people. His song 'Epiphany' in which he talks about self-love is what today's generation needs , accepting the way you are not trying to be someone else or live someone else's life. People who don't accept themselves can never be happy. Seeing him I realized that living in the moment and being happy is the most important thing we people forget to do. Seeing him enjoying gives me comfort and a reason to stan BTS. I would pray to God to give him all happiness he wants. Thank you so much Jin-ssi for making our lives better. Your fans love you so much so please don't lose your confidence.

Shriya,

India.

Disclaimer: This is user-generated content. The views and opinions expressed in this letter are those of the author.

