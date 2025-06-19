Kuberaa: Ticket prices for Dhanush and Nagarjuna starrer to increase in Andhra Pradesh? 10-day plan leaves fans furious

Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kuberaa is slated to hit the big screens on June 20, 2025. Ahead of the much-awaited film’s release, the Sekhar Kammula directorial has received a price hike for tickets in Andhra Pradesh.

As per a report by Aakashavaani, ticket prices of Kuberaa are set to hike by Rs 75. The new rate of tickets will be for both single-screen and multiplex theaters in Andhra Pradesh and will last for 10 days.

With the film’s updated price, fans seem to be dissatisfied with the decision and said, “Dead by this weekend, if it's anything below Blockbuster.” Another user said, “OTT release date?” opting to watch it on streaming services rather than in theaters.

Talking about the movie, Kuberaa is a social thriller film featuring a twisted tale of a beggar and a middle-class CBI officer who delve into the world of money scam.

As Dhanush and Nagarjuna play the leads, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, Dilip Tahil, and more in key roles.

In a recent pre-release event, Dhanush revealed how he accepted the script in just 20 minutes and was surprised when director Sekhar Kammula made him beg on the streets.

In his speech, the Captain Miller actor said, “Director Sekhar Kammula told me the story in just 20 minutes. I agreed immediately, trusting his name and reputation. But in the end, he made me beg on the streets of Tirupati.”

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, the actor is set to appear in his next directorial, Idly Kadai. The movie marking the actor’s 4th attempt at direction following NEEK shows him in the lead role.

Alongside him, the movie has Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film was initially slated to hit the big screens on April 10 but was postponed to October 1, 2025.

Recently, the actor was announced to play the lead role in Om Raut’s upcoming movie, Kalam, based on the life of former Indian president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

On the other hand, Nagarjuna Akkineni is next set to appear alongside Rajinikanth in the movie Coolie. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to feature the King actor as an antagonist, with Upendra Rao also in a key role.

With Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance, the film is slated to release on August 14, 2025.

