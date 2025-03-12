Was Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's cheek kiss photo NOT from 2016? Fans dig into alleged dating timeline

A recent post titled ‘The Released Photo of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’ has gained major attention on the Korean online forum Pann, accumulating nearly 300,000 views. The post revisits a controversial image first revealed by the YouTube channel Garosero, which has been at the center of ongoing allegations against Kim Soo Hyun. The photo in question shows Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek, a detail that has only fueled further speculation about their alleged past relationship.

The controversy first erupted when Garosero claimed that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron had been romantically involved for six years, starting in 2015 when Kim Sae Ron was only 15 years old. The YouTube channel alleged that the recently surfaced image was taken in 2016 when the actress was 17 and still a minor.

Alongside the image, netizens also pointed out that it closely resembled a previously uploaded selfie by Kim Sae Ron, in which she and Kim Soo Hyun were seen with their faces pressed together. Given Kim Soo Hyun’s hairstyle and outfit, many assumed that both images were taken on the same day, seemingly confirming Garosero’s claims of a long-term relationship between the two stars.

However, the latest post on Pann raises significant doubts about Garosero’s narrative, particularly regarding the timeline of the photo’s origin. According to the post’s analysis, the shirt worn by Kim Sae Ron in both images was actually released in 2019, making it impossible for the picture to have been taken in 2016. If this information is accurate, it suggests that the controversial image was captured much later than claimed, meaning Kim Sae Ron would have been at least 20 years old at the time: an adult by South Korean law.

This revelation has sparked intense debate across various online platforms. Many are now questioning the validity of Garosero’s allegations, as the timeline presented by the YouTube channel appears to be inconsistent with the facts. If the foundation of their accusations is based on incorrect evidence, netizens argue that other claims made by Garosero could also be unreliable.

Despite the revelation of a possible timeline inconsistency, public opinion remains deeply divided. While some are criticizing Garosero for spreading misleading information and potentially fabricating evidence to support their claims, others believe that the nature of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron’s relationship is still troubling.

Some netizens argue that regardless of whether Kim Sae Ron was a minor or an adult at the time of the photo, the situation remains questionable given their age gap and Kim Soo Hyun’s status as a senior figure in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has remained firm in denying all allegations and has threatened legal action against those spreading false information.