Kim Soo Hyun disappears from brands' social media and websites amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal, promotions put on hold

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has been caught in allegations of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was 15, leading to swift repercussions. The advertising industry has reacted quickly to the backlash, with multiple brands distancing themselves from the Queen of Tears star.

According to OSEN, on March 12, Aekyung Group set a 2015 Jeju Air advertisement featuring Kim Soo Hyun to private. Not just this specific airline, but other brands have pulled down and erased Kim Soo Hyun's image from their social media.

Although Jeju Air has not formally explained why the advertising was made private, it is generally assumed that the decision was made in response to the public's rising disapproval of Kim Soo Hyun's contentious news.

Similar actions have been taken by other companies - K2, Shabu All Day, and Homeplus's official websites, social media accounts, and applications.

According to sources, the cosmetics company Dinto has declared that all of the actor's scheduled promotional events are on pause at this time.

"For now, I will trust and wait," said a Dinto spokesperson, adding that the company is closely monitoring the situation before deciding on any long-term plans involving their collaboration with Kim Soo Hyun.

The issue started when the YouTube channel Ga Se Yeon posted videos claiming that Kim Soo Hyun had dated Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15 and that he had later cut off contact with her following her drunk-driving incident.

According to KNewz, Kim Sae Ron's aunt made these charges. GOLDMEDALIST, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, vehemently denied the charges as they gathered traction, referring to them as "clearly false facts." Additionally, the agency declared its intention to pursue the most aggressive legal action possible to stop the dissemination of false material.

Stay tuned for more updates on the alleged dating relationship between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun and the impact Kim Soo Hyun is facing as a result.