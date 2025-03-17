Does Kim Sae Ron's diary include the exact dates of her relationship with Kim Soo Hyun? Here's what we know

Kim Sae Ron's family is taking crucial steps to bring the truth to light and restore the honor of their late daughter. According to Kbizoom, on March 17, 2025, Kwon Young Chan, the head of the Korean Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, held a press conference at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Jongno-gu, Seoul, to address a legal complaint filed against YouTuber Lee Jin Ho and actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Kwon Young Chan revealed a diary containing detailed records of Kim Sae Ron's relationship, starting from a specific date in 2015. He explained, "If I were just an ordinary counselor, I would have reported this to the police. However, as the head of the Korean Celebrity Suicide Prevention Association, I could not do so."

This revelation sparked further discussions about the accuracy of the diary's contents.

Kim Se Ui, head of the Garosero Research Institute, provided his input regarding the authenticity of the diary. He questioned why Kim Sae Ron would document exact dates if they were not true.

The diary reportedly states that on November 19, 2015, while Kim Sae Ron was in her second year of middle school, she began a relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Sae Ron's diary recorded their relationship until July 7, 2021, marking six years.

Kim Se Ui emphasized, “She recorded the dates of their relationship—from November 19, 2015, or perhaps November 9—and continued writing for six years. For Kim Soo Hyun to remain silent all this time and only now, when he’s cornered, attempt to make contact—it’s completely unjust.”

Previously, Lee Jin Ho, through his YouTube channel Entertainment President Lee Jin Ho, published content that Kim Sae Ron’s family claims was defamatory. Lee Jin Ho’s video suggested that Kim Sae Ron fabricated rumors about a romantic relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

This sparked public backlash and led to Kim Sae Ron’s family taking action. According to them, Lee Jin Ho’s video misrepresented the truth.

As per Sports Kyunghyang, Kim Se Ui further explained, “After this incident, Kim Sae Ron wrote another post detailing their six-year relationship, specifying exact dates, but she ultimately chose not to publish it.”

In the past, Kim Sae Ron had shared a photo on Instagram where she and Kim Soo Hyun appeared cheek to cheek, but she deleted it shortly after posting.

Instead of making her relationship public, she opted to confide in her mother, aunt, and cousin via KakaoTalk messages, saying, "I was going to post this, but I didn’t."

These KakaoTalk records provide undeniable proof, as they contain precise dates and detailed notes about Kim Sae Ron's conversation.

On the other hand, Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has denied the claims that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron for six years. The agency stated that their relationship lasted from 2019 until the fall of 2020.