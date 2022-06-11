EXCLUSIVE: Makers of Shefali Shah starrer Human to announce second season soon

Remember Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s intense medical drama Human starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa and Ram Kapoor? The fictional web series had left everyone amazed and had opened to rave reviews. Each character left a mark with their powerful performances and got everyone brimming with an opinion. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the makers of Human are set to come up with the second season of Human. A source has revealed that director-producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah will be announcing Human season 2 soon and it will be bigger and more interesting than the first installment.

“Director Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been able to take the audiences into the world of the harsh reality of unethical medical trials on Humans. The Show was an eye-opener for a lot of us. This kind of subject is new for viewers and the stellar star cast and amazing direction by Vipul Shah made it even more interesting. The OTT platform Disney+Hotstar and Vipul Shah are already in talks for season 2 and they might announce the same in a few weeks from now. There might be a few additions in the starcast as the season 2 will be even bigger and interesting to watch,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, Human marked Shefali and Kirti’s first collaboration and their equation grabbed a lot of appreciation. Earlier, talking about her character in Human, Shefali stated, “Working on a show like this has been one of the most gratifying experiences ever. It has been extremely consuming and exhausting and my character Gauri Nath is one of the most complex characters that I have played in my journey”. Are you excited for Human season 2? Let us know in the comment section below.

