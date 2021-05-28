EXCLUSIVE: Sohum Shah on his character in Maharani: Continued to try something out of box

Sohum Shah, who will be seen playing the role of a politician in Maharani, has worked really hard for his character in the political drama.

Sohum Shah has been creating a lot of buzz in the town courtesy his recently released web series Maharani starring Huma Qureshi in the lead. The actor, who has proved his mettle time and again and never shied away from trying versatile roles, will be seen playing the role of a politician from Bihar named Bheema Bharti in the series. And while the political drama has opened today, Sohum is hopeful that the audience will love his performance in the movie.

To note, helmed by Subhash Kapoor, this political drama revolves around Bihar politics. Speaking about his character, the actor stated that this role asked him to try something new and out of the box which intrigued him. He also stated that he has been looking forward to the release of Maharani and is waiting for the audience’s reaction to his character. “I am very excited for the release of Maharani. This indeed was a much awaited one! Playing Bheema Bharti demanded to unleash a side of me, that I had never met with and it was possible under the guidance of Subhash Sir. With Maharani, I have continued to try something really out of the box. I hope the viewers enjoy it,” the Tumbbad actor was quoted saying.

Interestingly, Sohum has worked really hard to get into the skin of the character and not just worked on the dialect but also underwent a physical transformation. He went on to gain a few kilos for his role and also grew a moustache to do justice to his role of Bheema Bharti.

