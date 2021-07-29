EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Kriti Sanon on taking more risks after Mimi: ‘You become a little more fearless’

Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Mimi recently released, and has largely received a positive response from the audience. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kriti said that the response has made her more fearless. “When you do a film that’s more on your shoulders, when you are the title character, the film revolves around you, you are there in every single frame of the film, and people like the film so much that they appreciate your work and what they have seen, it does give you a lot more confidence to take up these kind of films more often,” stated Kriti.

She further added, “I think you become a little more fearless, and that’s what I can feel. I can feel that sense of not having any sort of a limit or fear in my head - should I do this or should I not do this. I might end up taking more risks now. I’ll have people like Dino (producer Dinesh Vijan) and all telling me that ‘no not this, not that’, but I just feel that it gives you a lot more confidence. I feel Mimi has always been that film. You know there are some films that open up a knot in you, and suddenly you realise I can fly higher. So some weight comes off you, some knot opens inside, and that’s been this whole journey.”

Considering the reaction to the film, does Vijan feel that it would have been better to release the movie in theatres. “I’ll feel like that for every film, because Maddock has been built by theatres, and that’s why we waited for a year and a half. But the point being - the reaction that we got now with all these people saying, this is exactly what we needed (and) is making me feel good, because I think at this time a complete family film for everyone to sit and see is the best gift. Like Laxman (Utekar, director) said, it’s a celebration. So I have now made peace with it. I was a little edgy before, but I am ok with it now,” said Dinesh.

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

