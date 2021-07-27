EXCLUSIVE: Dinesh Vijan says Stree 2 should roll next year: ‘Amar Kaushik has cracked the story outline’

Ever since the release of director Amar Kaushik’s Stree in 2018, speculations are rife that a sequel of this horror-comedy is in the works. Now, in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked producer Dinesh Vijan if Stree 2 is being made, here’s what he said. “Yes, crack ho gayi (We have cracked the idea). We are waiting for Pankaj ji’s (Tripathi) dates, once he gives us his dates, we will begin shooting,” informs Vijan.

He further adds, “Amar finished Bhediya (starring and Kriti Sanon), and he started writing (Stree 2). He has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come. He has cracked the whole story outline, and I think next year we should go on floor.” Featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, Stree was reportedly the first instalment in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

It was followed by Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi that released this year, and the upcoming Bhediya. While speaking to Pinkvilla earlier, Vijan had opened up about spinning a horror-comedy universe. “The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together. The writing on Roohi started much before Stree released, and if you ask me, Roohi is Stree’s crazier sister. That’s the only similarity, but it’s a very nuanced film. The pressure of universe is not on Roohi as the idea is that each film has to work on its own and then taken forward. All my horror comedies will start connecting to each other at a later stage and we will do larger things in it. We are right now taking baby steps,” Vijan had said.

