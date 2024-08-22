10 best Gadar 2 dialogues that are testimony of Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh’s bravery

Sunny Deol made the audience go gaga when he uprooted the handpump in a neighboring country of India and made it clear that everything is fair in love and war. Since the 2001 period drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha left an indelible mark in the minds of the audience, the makers came up with its sequel, Gadar 2, in 2023. Not just the storyline, music, or cast, but several Sunny Deol dialogues were the reason why the movie ended up breaking several box office records.

Here are 10 Gadar 2 dialogues that are a rage among cinema lovers:

1. “Tussi Tara Singh nu pehchande nahi ho, dushmana nu pucho Tara Singh kaun hai.”

Sunny Deol reprises his role as Tara Singh in the second part of the iconic romantic period action-drama film. While he has turned into a homely family man, his love for his country still knows no bounds. Hence, when he was given the opportunity to be an asset to the soldiers fighting at the border, he jumped with excitement. With the disaster he created in Pakistan in Gadar, no one needed his introduction.

2. “Main Tara Singh da puttar hoon, main kisi bhi halaat mai ek bete hone ka farz nibha lunga.”

In Gadar 2, Tara Singh and Sakeena’s son Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma) is all grown up. He is as courageous as his father and equally compassionate as his mother. Hence, when he realizes that his father might be stuck in Pakistan, he takes it upon himself to bring him back by fighting the enemies alone.

Advertisement

3. “Miya agar hasrate aukat se zyada badh jaye na, to tabahi ke liye dushmano ki zarurat nahi padti.”

If you had watched this movie in the cinema hall, you would have witnessed the audience laughing out loud when this Sunny Deol dialogue in Hindi was delivered. It’s indeed a funny one that can be quoted to alert someone who bites more than they can chew.

4. “Namaz padhne ja rahe hai na aap, to allah se apne liye dua maang lena, ki mera babbe yahan na aaye. Kyuki agar wo yahan aa gaya na, aur usne meri ye halat dekh li, to tere itne chithde karega, ithe chithde karega itne chithde karega ki pura Pakistan nahi gin payega.”

Again, a very impactful and powerful Gadar 2 dialogue delivered by Jeete. The young lad was brutally tortured in the enemy nation. But he knew that once his father got to know that he was being kept in a vegetative state, he would come for those hands that were raised on him.

Advertisement

5. “Kisse azadi dilaoge tum, hindustan musalmano ka, christiano ka hai, sikho ka hinduo ka hai, hindustanio ka hai, aur in sabne milkar azadi ki ladai ladi hai, qurbaniya di hai.”

Tara Singh is all for the democracy and secularism of his country. Hence, when the enemy claims that in his country, a certain community is ill-treated, the hero comes with guns blazing to challenge his claims, stating that the blood of scores of people from different cast, creeds, and religions has been sacrificed for the independence of his country.

6. “Agar yahan ke logo ko dobara mauka mile na hindustan basne ka, to adhe se zyada pakistan khali ho jayega, tumhara ye siyasi pan tumhe bhikhari bana dega, katora lekar ghumoge, bhikh bhi nahi milegi.”

Next up in this list of best Gadar 2 dialogues is this one, yet again by Tara Singh. The way he delivered this dialogue made everyone believe that the citizens of the neighboring country would be running to India if given an opportunity.

Advertisement

7. “Par mere bolne se kya hoga, agar maine murdabad ka nara bhi laga dia na, to mere mulk ki shaan kam nahi hogi, humara tiranga asmaan me lehra raha hai lehrata rahega, agar har hindustani ne zindabad ka nara lagaya na to uski awaz ki gunj tum sabko faad degi; Hindustan Zindabad.”

This is the moment when people watching Gadar 2 in cinema halls unanimously screamed at the top of their voices, ‘ Hindustan Zindabad.’ It was such an experience watching this film in the theatres. Did you enjoy it, too, on the 70 mm screen?

8. “Tune jitni quran padhi hai na, use kahi jada meri maa ne mujhe sunai hai samjhayi hai.”

Born to individuals following different religions, Jeete knew both of them by heart. Hence, when someone tries to misquote the holy book, he mentions that his mother has made him listen to it ever since he was a kid.

9. “Apke sasural se kuch aaya hai waise to gola barood hi aate hain, iss bar kuch tohfe aaye hain.”

In Gadar 2, we see Gaurav Chopra playing the role of Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat, who knew all that Tara Singh had done decades ago in Pakistan. Hence, he humorously takes a dig at his pal with his fun quotes.

Advertisement

10. “Kitna intezaar karwaya tune, ab tera intezar puri duniya karegi.”

While Sunny Deol aced the role of the hero, Manish Wadhwa also skilfully portrayed Hamid Iqbal, the General of the Pakistan Army. He has been waiting for the arrival of Tara Singh, so he could avenge the destruction he caused the last time he was in his country.

If you haven’t gotten the opportunity to watch this movie and hear these best Gadar 2 dialogues live, then take this as a sign!

ALSO READ: 12 Sunny Deol dialogues that are as iconic as the Gadar actor