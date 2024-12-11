EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna says rumored BF Vijay Deverakonda added 'magical' element to The Girlfriend teaser with 'surprise' voiceover

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the glory of her movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun. The actress, who has a movie titled The Girlfriend in the pipeline, was asked in an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass interview about her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda providing a voice-over narration for the movie’s teaser.

Reacting to the same, Rashmika Mandanna said, “That is an interesting thing because, firstly he is not in the film. He has like supported us with his voice, but what was interesting is that they actually cut this teaser out for my birthday. I didn’t know that he gave a voice-over. For me, it was a surprise.”

“A few days back when I got the teaser and watched it, I was like wait…that is Vijay’s voice. What is going on? I think that sort of added a magical element to the teaser because there’s music and visuals and the direction but his voice just made it all the way more beautiful,” the actress added.

Check out the Pinkvilla Masterclass interview feat. Rashmika Mandanna

Talking more about the movie, The Girlfriend, Rashmika Mandanna expressed how exciting the film is for her as an actor. Since this film marks her first time starring in a female-centric movie, Rashmika shared that she had always wanted to work on a project like this, which tells an important story.

The actress added how she wanted to do this while also doing characters like Srivalli in Pushpa or playing leads in films like Sikandar starring Salman Khan. The actress also added, “The film is one which I did for my soul. It makes me happy, it makes me proud of myself, and it makes me extremely proud of my craft. I can’t reveal a lot from the story but it is a goddamn special film.”

For those unaware, the movie, The Girlfriend starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in the lead roles unveiled its teaser a couple of days ago. The movie directed by Rahul Ravindran also has Rao Ramesh, Rohini, and many more in key roles.

See the teaser for The Girlfriend here:

As Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress also has movies like Chhaava, Sikandar, Kubera, and more in the lineup.

