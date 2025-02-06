Earlier in the week, Shah Rukh Khan took the centre stage to announce his son, Aryan Khan directorial debut Ba***ds of Bollywood. The announcement video has been the talking point of B-Town, and sparked excitement about the star-cast and release date of this entertainer set against the backdrop of Hindi Film Industry. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ba***ds of Bollywood led by Lakshya and Bobby Deol will premiere on Netflix in the first week of June, and will be the first big ticket release in the post IPL window.

According to sources close to the development, Netflix, and Red Chillies have decided to bring this entertainer on the digital medium in the post IPL period, leading to a shift in audience consumption from cricket to Bollywood. “It’s a well thought of strategy and the show will be promoted all through the IPL league. While the show rides on a strong ensemble, the two principal characters of a star and an upcoming actor is played by Bobby Deol and Lakshya,” revealed a source close to the development.

For those unaware, Lakshya made his acting debut with the Karan Johar and Guneet Monga produced Kill, which won a lot of appreciation for action like never before. Apart from the two leads, Ba***ds of Bollywood has cameo from some of the biggest names of Indian Cinema. “The three Khan’s – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir - play a special part in Ba***ds of Bollywood, and their cameo will be talk of the town upon the release. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt too are a part of the show, playing themselves and the idea is to use all the stars with meta references to reality. Two-star directors – SS Rajamouli and Karan Johar – too will a part of Ba***ds of Bollywood in a key role,” the source added.

The trailer and other assets of Ba***ds of Bollywood will drop from early summer, and the ones who have seen the rushes can’t stop raving about the content. “The two leads Bobby Deol, and Lakshya will also be joined by Saher Bamba in a key role. All the details of the web-series are kept under wraps for now, but it’s a lavishly mounted show packaged with entertainment,” the source concluded.

