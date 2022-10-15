Bangalore Days’ Anjali Menon, Family Man’s Suparn Varma with 6 makers to helm a show on friendship; EXCLUSIVE

Anthology is one of the most popular formats on digital platforms, with shows like Lust Stories, Ghost Stories and Feels Like Ishq receiving appreciation from the audience. Pinkvilla has now heard of another anthology show that’s in the works. We have learnt that Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Sky Is Pink producer Ronnie Screwvala has roped in eight acclaimed directors to helm an eight episode series, which revolves around the theme of friendship. The filmmakers have already completed filming for their respective portions.

The directors include Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Nitya Mehra (Baar Baar Dekho, Made in Heaven), Anjali Menon (Bangalore Days), Rima Das (Village Rockstars) and Suparn Varma (The Family Man). “Filmmakers Ayappa K M, Razneesh Ghai and Karan Kapadiya are also helming an episode each in the series. All the stories are set in different cities. For instance, Alankrita’s short is based in Mumbai, while Nitya has shot for her part in Chandigarh,” informs a source close to the development.