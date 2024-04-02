8 series like The Family Man with captivating storylines

Series like The Family Man captures the true spirit of patriotism. This series has two seasons, marking each season equally popular. The Family Man stars Manoj Bajpayee, Ashlesha Thakur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and others in pivotal roles.

The Hindi-language spy thriller Television series is created by Raj & DK and follows Srikant Tiwari who is a middle-class man also serving as a world-class spy. He tries to balance his familial responsibilities with those at the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency. If this story excites you, then you will love the below list consisting of series like The Family Man.

Here are the 8 gripping web series like The Family Man for your entertainment

1. The Night Manager

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome Release Date: 16 February 2023 (First episode)

16 February 2023 (First episode) Genre: Thriller

Thriller Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

The Night Manager web series is a gripping thriller series that tells the story of a hotel night manager in Dhaka who finds himself paranoid about a dangerous plan that involves infiltrating a criminal's inner circle and betraying him to the authorities.

2. Indian Police Force

Advertisement

Indian Police Force is one of the popular web series like The Family Man. The series focuses on the life and journey of New Delhi cadre IPS officer SP Kabir Malik who will go to any length to track down and bring to justice the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

3. Special Ops

Cast: Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon Release Year: 17 March 2020 (First episode)

17 March 2020 (First episode) Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Action, Crime, Thriller Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

In Special Ops, Himmat Singh, a RAW agent, draws patterns in terrorist attacks on the nation and deduces it to be the work of a single mastermind. He and his team set out to catch the culprit and mete out justice.

4. Rocket Boys

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra , Saba Azad, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapur

Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra , Saba Azad, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajit Kapur Release Year: 2022

2022 Genre: Drama, Historical

Drama, Historical Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

The story of Rocket Boys is based on two of India's greatest scientists – Dr Homi Jenagir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai, with a big doffing of the hat at India's Missile Man, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. 'Rocket Boys' also traces India's formative years in science and the road to becoming a nuclear power.

5. Bard of Blood

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sahiba Bali, Kirti Kulhari

Emraan Hashmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sahiba Bali, Kirti Kulhari Release Year: 27 September 2019 (First Episode)

27 September 2019 (First Episode) Genre: Thriller

Thriller Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Bard of Blood follows excommunicated RAW agent Kabir Anand, a courageous analyst and a sleeper agent who take on a covert mission in Balochistan when four Indian spies are captured; the mission soon turns south and Kabir must face his demons from the past.

Advertisement

6. Avrodh: The Siege Within

Cast: Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vijay Krishna, Darshan Kumar, ,Aahana Lumra

Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vijay Krishna, Darshan Kumar, ,Aahana Lumra Release Year: 30 July 2020 (First episode)

30 July 2020 (First episode) Genre: Action

Action Seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: SonyLIV

SonyLIV IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

The series Avrodh: The Siege Within, directed by Raj Acharya and produced by Applause Entertainment, Irada Entertainment and Mehra Entertainment, is a retelling of the 2016 Uri attack and the following surgical strikes. It is based on a chapter from the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

7. The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye

Cast: Shravari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, T.J. Bhanu, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Chaudhary, Rajvir Chauhan

Shravari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, T.J. Bhanu, Karanvir Malhotra, Rohit Chaudhary, Rajvir Chauhan Release Year: 24 January 2020 (First Episode)

24 January 2020 (First Episode) Genre: Drama

Drama Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

In The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye, Sodhi, an introverted old man, visits his sister's family in Singapore. The meeting takes him back to his past and he recounts the controversial outcome of the Battle of Singapore and the fate of the soldiers of the British Indian Army. A sudden turn of events led Indian gunners to become part of the Indian National Army.

8. 1962: The War in the Hills

Cast: Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Mahie Gill, Akash Thosar

Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas, Rohan Gandotra, Mahie Gill, Akash Thosar Release Year: 26 February 2021 (First Episode)

26 February 2021 (First Episode) Genre: War

War Seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar IMDb Rating: 6/10

1962: The War In The Hills is inspired by true events. It is a fictional tale about one of the fiercest battles ever fought. 124 Indian soldiers of ‘C Company’ of an Indian army battalion fought 3000 Chinese to the last man and last bullet; led by their leader Major Suraj Singh Hailing from the village of Rewari, this is also a story about their battles, their life beyond their uniforms and their times of love, heartbreak, longing, and celebration.

Advertisement

They converged on the toughest battlefield and held a strategic pass that prevented the invading army from capturing a key airbase to fight to their last breath - to protect what was truly the nation's right to Ladakh.

As you go through this awesome list of series like The Family Man, start binge-watching them with your friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who begged on Delhi streets but his life changed after a 5-second role in THIS Aamir Khan film