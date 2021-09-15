Sidharth Malhotra on wrapping up Mission Majnu: ‘It’s meant to be enjoyed on the big screen'

delivered his career best performance in the Vishnuvardhan directed Shershaah and was recently in the news after calling it a wrap on the much-awaited spy thriller, Mission Majnu. Talking about the film, the actor tells Pinkvilla, “The shooting experience of Mission Majnu has been a very special journey and I am extremely excited about this collaboration with Ronnie Screwvala.”

Sid informs that the team has worked very hard on this spy thriller, which explores the journey of India’s covert operation in the heart of Pakistan, which irreversibly changed the relationship of two countries. The Shantanu Bagchi directorial marks the first collaboration of Sid with RSVP and Amar Butala. He adds, “We have worked very hard to ensure an entertaining theatrical experience for the audiences with this story and the way the film looks, the performances and every other element of the film.”

While Shershaah premiered on the digital platform, winning Sid accolades from all across, the actor promises a theatrical experience with Mission Majnu. “While the film has wrapped up, we are looking forward to the theatre's opening, so that audiences can safely enjoy this film on the big screen,” he signs off. Apart from Mission Majnu, Sid is also shooting for Indra Kumar’s slice of life comedy, Thank God, which features and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is gearing up for a 2022 opening, on the big screen.

In November, Sid collaborates with Dharma on a yet untitled aerial action thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Pushkar and Sagar. The actor is also in talks for the official remake of Allu Arjun’s hit film, DJ. While a director is yet to be locked, the adaptation is written by Farhad Samji with Juno Chopra and Dil Raju on board as the producers. However, an exact clarity on the status quo of the project is yet awaited.

