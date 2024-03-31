10 web series like Asur to enjoy on OTT platforms

Asur is one of those psychological crime thrillers that have succeeded in keeping the audience hooked. The unexpected plot twists, nail-biting climax, and the impactful performances of Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti star, Anupriya Goenka, Riddhi Dogra, Amey Wagh, and others left cinema lovers wanting more. But if you have already done with the TV series and want to binge-watch something along the same lines then this list of the 10 series like Asur will get you covered. Read on!

10 web series like Asur to binge-watch:

1. Bhaukaal

Cast: Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Gulki Joshi, Ravi Pandey, Sanyam Srivastav

Mohit Raina, Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Gulki Joshi, Ravi Pandey, Sanyam Srivastav Release date: May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020 No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: MX Player

The series revolves around a dedicated officer SSP Naveen Sikhera (played by Mohit Raina) who gets transferred to a city that is ruled by two gangs. While everyone bows down in front of the ruling gangs, this IPS officer decided to get his hands dirty to clean the city from terrorism. Directed by Jatin Wagle, the crime drama series Bhaukaal is written by Akash Mohimen, Jay Sheela Bansal, and Rohit Chouhan.

2. Ghoul

Cast: Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Mahesh Balraj, S. M. Zaheer

Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee, Mahesh Balraj, S. M. Zaheer Release date: August 24, 2018

August 24, 2018 No. of seasons: 1

Where to watch: Netflix

Next up on the list of web series like Asur is the horror thriller Ghoul. While some would be intrigued by the way the grim story unfolds, others might want to watch it in the daytime to appreciate the impressive performances of the cast. It is the brainchild of Patrick Graham who also directed the Netflix original miniseries.

3. Paatal Lok

Cast: Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt

Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt Release date: May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020 No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you’re into neo-noir crime thrillers then you might not want to miss watching Paatal Lok. While investigating a high-profile case, policeman Hathiram Chowdhary (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) gets dragged into the darker realms of the underworld and experiences what hell would be like. With the series, Anushka Sharma made her debut as a producer for a TV series.

4. Matsya Kaand

Cast: Ravi Dubey, Ravi Kishan, Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal, Rajesh Sharma, Naved Aslam Release date: November 18, 2021 No. of seasons: 1 Where to watch: MX Player

Matsya Thada (played by Ravi Dubey) is a con artist with a history of succeeding in all his missions until he locks horns with ACP Tejraj Singh (played by Ravi Kishan). The cat and mouse chase in Matsya Kaand is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat just like Asur did.

5. The Family Man

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary Release date: September 20, 2019

September 20, 2019 No. of seasons: 2

2 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you have been looking for a web series like Asur, then chances are that you might have stumbled upon The Family Man. If not, take this as a sign to watch this spy thriller. The first season shows how Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) investigates and stops a terrorist attack. The next season focused on a military resistance from Sri Lanka and their plans for a freedom fight. The third season of the show is in the making which will touch upon the Covid-19 pandemic.

6. Farzi

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora

Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora Release date: February 10, 2023

February 10, 2023 No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sunny (played by Shahid Kapoor) is a disillusioned artist who is fed up with the country's income parity. Hence, he decides to make counterfeit money while tackling deadly dons and other roadblocks on his way. Farzi is directed by the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

7. Dahaad

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah

Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah Release date: May 12, 2023

May 12, 2023 No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati (played by Sonakshi Sinha) takes on the case of the mysterious disappearance of twenty-seven women across the state of Rajasthan. The crime mystery-thriller Dahaad is inspired by Mohan Kumar, AKA Cyanide Mohan, a serial killer who preyed on women looking for marriage.

8. The Last Hour

Cast: Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Mandakini Goswami

Sanjay Kapoor, Karma Takapa, Shahana Goswami, Raima Sen, Shaylee Krishen, Mandakini Goswami Release date: May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021 No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In the supernatural crime thriller The Last Hour, DCP Arup Singh (played by Sanjay Kapoor) is transferred to the northeast where he joins hands with Dev (played by Karma Takapa) to solve murder mysteries in the vicinity. The involvement of his daughter complicates the matter.

9. Candy

Cast: Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha, Gopal Datt, Manu Rishi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar

Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha, Gopal Datt, Manu Rishi Chadha, Riddhi Kumar Release date: September 8, 2021

September 8, 2021 No. of seasons: 1

1 Where to watch: Voot

DSP Ratna Sankhwar (played by Richa Chadha) is determined to resolve the secrets of Rudrakund where a student Mehul was killed. Meanwhile, Jayant Parekh (played by Ronit Roy) unearths that school students are addicted to a Candy that is laced with drugs. Some good performances and unpredictable twists are sure to keep you entertained.

10. City of Dreams

Cast: Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan, Siddharth Chandekar, Adinath Kothare

Atul Kulkarni, Priya Bapat, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Eijaz Khan, Siddharth Chandekar, Adinath Kothare Release date: May 3, 2019

May 3, 2019 No. of seasons: 3

3 Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The political crime drama shows how the lines between the right and the wrong are blurred in a power struggle. The assassination attempt on a political figure in the City of Dreams adds to the gripping narrative.

Just like Asur, these web series are sure to keep you wanting more until to finally end up watching all the season and get to the root of the case, just like a detective. Which of these web series have you already watched? Let us know.

