Citadel EXCLUSIVE: Saqib Saleem joins Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj and DK’s show

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Citadel, helmed by filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK is one of the most awaited projects. While the directors have begun the pre-production work, the actors too have started prepping for their parts as they will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show. Pinkvilla now has a new casting update on Citadel. We have learnt that actor Saqib Saleem has joined Varun and Samantha in the series.

“Saqib came onboard recently, and plays a very important role in the show. He has started prepping for his part too. Raj and DK are expecting to start shooting from the second half of November. While they will begin filming in Mumbai, the show will also be shot in a few nations abroad. The filmmakers are in the process of finalising these locations, while they are also locking actors for other pivotal roles in Citadel,” informs a source close to the development.