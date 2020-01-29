Bigg Boss 13 EXCLUSIVE: Not Devoleena, Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain was to enter as a connection

Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal Jain was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 13 house as her connection. Read on.

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing some soft moments currently with a few celebrities and family members entering the house as the connections of the contestants. While Kashmera Shah entered as Arti Singh's connection, Mahira Sharma's brother entered as hers, Shefali Zariwala entered as Paras Chhabra's connection while Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered as 's. However, Pinkvilla has learned exclusively that not Devoleena, it was Rashami's rakhi brother Mrunal who was supposed to enter the house as her connection but couldn't.

A source reveals, "Rashami Desai's rakhi brother Mrunal was approached by the makers to enter as her connection in the family round. However, Mrunal had to say no to the offer as he was busy with Sooryavanshi schedule. The actor was all buckled up to cheer for his sister but work commitments forced him to step out making way for Devoleena to enter the house." Well, Devoleena and Rashami have been great of friends inside with Bhattacharjee even helping us see through the entire controversy.

Meanwhile, speaking of Bigg Boss, the show will soon witness its finale on the 15th of February. From what the speculations are, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai will be seen in top 5. Whom are you supporting in this race to the trophy? Bigg Boss 13 has been the most successful season for the show so far which even forced the makers to extend the show by five weeks.

