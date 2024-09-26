Binny And Family Screening: Khushi and Shanaya Kapoor come to support B-town pal Anjini Dhawan ahead of her debut; Arbaaz Khan, David Dhawan and more join

Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini is all set to make her big screen debut with Ssanjay Tripaathy’s Binny And Family. But before the coming-of-age drama film can entertain the audience on September 27, the makers hosted a star-studded premiere in Mumbai on September 25. Several B-town celebs arrived to support the impressive team comprising Pankaj Kapur, Charu Shankar, Rajesh Kumar, Himani Shivpuri, and Naman Tripathi.

Among the many stars who attended the screening of Anjini Dhawan-led movie Binny And Family was Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The upcoming star narrowed down on a simple and comfortable ensemble for the screening. She was seen donning a pair of black pants with a matching crop top. The Archies debutant matched her hot pink bag with her phone case.

She was joined by her bestie, Shanaya Kapoor. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter looked cute in a pair of white pants which she paired with a beige top and a tan handbag.

Actor and filmmaker, Arbaaz Khan was also present at the starry event. He was spotted smiling bright donning a pair of black pants with a blush pink shirt. At the screening, he met with Veer actress Zareen Khan. She looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of blue denim with a black top with cutout sleeves.

Munjya actor Abhay Verma also graced the premiere of the family movie. He looked cute in the simple outfit. For the night, Verma wore a blue tee with black pants accessorized with a watch. Debutant Anjini Dhawan’s filmmaker uncle, David Dhawan was also present at the event to show his support to the team.

Binny And Family is one of those films that will take the audience on an emotional roller-coaster ride. It showcased the gap between two generations, leaving cinemagoers with some food for thought.

“A coming-of-age story of two generations Binny, a conflicted, punk, and rebellious teenage girl living in London, and her conservative grandfather from a small town in Bihar, are as different as chalk and cheese. However, a dramatic incident in their lives brings them together. Can they become friends and make a difference in each other’s lives?” read the YouTube description of the upcoming movie releasing in theaters on September 27, 2024.

