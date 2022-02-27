Box Office: Ajith Kumar's Valimai Jumps on Saturday, Tops 50 crore in Tamil Nadu

Valimai made good gains on Saturday at the box office, grossing Rs. 15.25 crores approx, for a three day running total of Rs. 62.50 crores approx at the Indian box office. The film will have a further surge in collections today, and will likely wrap the four days extended weekend at Rs. 79-80 crores approx.

The Ajith Kumar starrer action thriller, jumped around 25 per cent on Saturday in Tamil Nadu raking in Rs. 12.25-12.75 crores approx. The three days total in the state is Rs. 50.50 crores approx and will be around Rs. 65 crores by the end of the day today. The three days number is the highest and a first Rs. 50 crores plus for Ajith. His previous bests were all in Rs. 30-31 crores range for Vedalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. There was a drop in collections on Friday in the state, even though was still a good number and not too out of ordinary for a mid-week release but was still a bit worrisome. The jump on Saturday and a strong start to the morning shows on Sunday gives the film the trend it needed. If Sunday goes on to something around Rs. 15 crores it will give the film a good base to sustain on during the weekdays.

The day-wise box office collections of Valimai at the Indian box office are as follows:

Thursday - Rs. 35.25 crores

Friday - Rs. 12 crores

Saturday - Rs. 15.25 crores

Total - Rs. 62.50 crores

The film also jumped outside Tamil Nadu, with a more than 50 per cent jump in Karnataka, taking its total to Rs. 4.10 crores in three days. In AP/TS also, the film got more breathing space on Saturday and had a good jump at various centres. The three-day share is around Rs. 1.50 crores approx, and could see the recovery if it sustains in coming day.