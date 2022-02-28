Weekend Update: Valimai, Bheemla Nayak & Gangubai set Indian Box Office on fire; Collect Rs 208.25 crore

The Indian box office got back to life this weekend with three films, Bheemla Nayak, Valimai and Gangubai bringing back the audience for big screen entertainment in a big way. The three films have aggregated a gross of Rs 206.75 crore over the weekend and this is nothing but an earth-shattering total. The first to release this weekend was the Ajith Kumar fronted Valimai.

The action-packed thriller packed a punch with a record non holiday opening in Tamil Nadu by clocking Rs 28.50 crore on day one with a nationwide opening of Rs 35.25 crore. The biz consolidated with a nationwide Rs 12 crore on Friday, 15.50 crore on Saturday and finally, Rs 19.50 crore on Sunday, taking the four-day total to Rs 82.25 crore. Tamil Nadu was the top contributor with a day wise figure of Rs 28.5 crore, Rs 10 crore, Rs 12.75 crore and Rs 16 crore respectively on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s a solid trend for this Ajith Kumar film, and it’s on it’s course to breach past the Rs 100 crore mark in TN alone by the end of it’s run. The numbers have come despite some mixed reports, however, it’s Ajith Kumar’s sheer stardom that has enabled the film to scale new heights at the ticket window.

The second on the list is Pawan Kalyan and Rana Dagubatti fronted Bheemla Nayak. It has been a box office rampage for this film, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It opened at a mammoth figure of Rs 36 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 21.50 crore on Saturday and finally, Rs 23.5 crore on Sunday, taking the three day nationwide gross figure to 81.00 crore. Of this, the Telugu states have contributed Rs 68 crore over the three day run. This is yet another film that has brought back in the audiences in the Telugu states, and it can be summed up as Power Star Pawan Kalyan mania.

The big Hindi release, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai with Alia Bhatt has also pumped in some oxygen in the lungs of ailing film industry as it proved to be the much-needed film to bring in the audiences back to the big screen. The film has shown an upward trend over the weekend, and the early reports suggest that it would have a strong hold at the ticket window for the coming few weeks. The film opened at Rs 9.50 crore nett on Friday, then jumped to Rs 12.75 crore on Saturday and finally peaking to Rs 15 crore nett on Sunday to take a nett total of Rs 37.25 crore. The gross box office of Gangubai stands at approximately Rs 43.50 crore, and these are very good numbers for a female led film, that too in pandemic times.

All in all, it was a humongous opening weekend at the Indian box office with the three films clocking nearly 206.75 crore. They have got the cinema halls back to life in a big way and it’s now about having the constant flow of releases to cultivate the habit of visiting cinema halls on a weekly basis. The releases lined up ahead suggest ache din for the Indian trade. Over and above the three biggies, the Marathi Film, Pawankhind too have been on an overdrive in Maharashtra. Despite competing with Gangubai, the film has fetched a second weekend total of approximately Rs 5.50 crore, taking the nationwide gross to Rs 212.25 crore.

India Gross Figures (Feb 24 to Feb 27)

Valimai: Rs 82.25 crore

Bheemla Nayak: Rs 81 crore

Gangubai: Rs 43.50 crore

Pawankhind: Rs 5.50 crore

Total: Rs 212.25 crore

