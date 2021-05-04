Doctor turned Actor, Vineet Kumar Singh forms a chain to help Covid patients: Don’t want anyone to panic

Vineet Kumar Singh informs that panic results in a drop in oxygen level, and reveals how he has formed a humanitarian chain to help the people in need in the midst of this pandemic.

Doctor turned actor, Vineet Kumar Singh, is at present in Banaras, isolated from his family as he is down with Covid and still showing symptoms. “It’s like someone has stolen 70 per-cent of my strength, but nothing to worry,” he exults, but maintains a smile on his face saying, “This situation will pass too, and we should avoid panic, because that leads to a drop in oxygen level.” The virus has not kept him away from helping the people in need.

When asked about the motivation in helping people despite a set-back on personal front and he shares, “I am a doctor too, while studying, we spent a lot of time in emergency. Whenever a person is in emergency, the patient and the families are helpless. I know how it feels and every minute matters. Right now, it takes a long time for the test results to arrive and in that, the treatment gets delayed, specifically for the old age patients. We have to keep an eye on O2 level, and take medication based on that.”

It’s like someone has stolen 70 per-cent of my strength, but nothing to worry Vineet Kumar Singh

Vineet believes that being a doctor, it’s now or never, for him coming to the help people given the nationwide crises. “This is a pandemic,” he exclaims and quick to add, “But we have the strength in form of social media to spread awareness. I sensed the need for help and started the help. It has become a chain reaction now, with volunteers working on ground to help the needy.” Like everyone else, Vineet too was confused as he didn’t know whom to help and how to get the resources to come to the rescue of so many patients.

“It started by helping just one person, but then, word of mouth led to starting of a movement. We have developed a structure, a chain now. Every person, who seeks our help, gets cured and joins the group on whatsapp to help others in need. We manage the patient, his medicine, organise beds in hospital. Today, these are 100s of numbers circulating on social media and on making a call to 20 numbers with no respite, it creates panic. And the moment the patient panics, O2 level falls. So, we don’t want the family to lose all hopes, and provide them solution at a single point of contact,” he explains, adding further that the less critical patients can recover at home and they are constantly in touch with the ones isolated in home too.

The moment any patient panics, O2 level falls. We don’t want the family to lose all hopes, and provide them solution at a single point of contact, Vineet Kumar Singh

He signs off revealing that their help varies from patient to patient. “Different patients have different needs – some need beds, some need oxygen concentrator at home, some need oxygen beds – there are so many small things, which are needed in urgently. We are trying to provide all that we can,” Vineet concludes.

Vineet was last seen in a pivotal role in the Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and will next be seen in Aadhaar.

Also Read| Sonu Sood on Oxygen shortage amid COVID 19 pandemic: What country are we living in

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×