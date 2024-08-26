EXCLUSIVE: 'You know he didn't take one shot for granted', Nani backs Aamir Khan and his honesty in craft

Nani is renowned as one of the best actors from the Telugu Film Industry. His work speaks for itself and he is thus able to consistently churn hit films at regular intervals. He gears up for the release of his ambitious action-drama Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (Surya's Saturday in Hindi) on the 29th of August, 2024. The actor graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive Masterclass of his, where he spoke about his upcoming film, and cinema in general.

Nani Talks About Aamir Khan And The Honesty In His Craft

In the Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Nani shared the actors he admires and actors who inspired him in his movie journey. He spoke about Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and also Aamir Khan. Nani backed Aamir Khan and the honesty in his craft. He said, "Aamir sir at one point of time; Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Lagaan; Films came back to back and with each film, he delivered some original experience at that particular time. Emotional experience, and with a lot of effort. You know he didn't take one single film or one single shot for granted". "You know he gave his best. And that's what matters and that's what inspires you", he concluded.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Nani

Recently, Aamir Khan Admitted That He Went Wrong With Thugs Of Hindostan And Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Aamir Khan gave a statement saying that he went wrong with his recent films Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor said that he had raised the pitch of his performance in Laal Singh Chaddha, unlike Tom Hanks in the original Forrest Gump, whose exceptional performance drew everyone in despite the unconventional writing structure. As about Thugs Of Hindostan, he said that he knew that they had gone wrong. He concluded saying that he has really enjoyed working on his next film that is Sitaare Zameen Par.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram On 29th August, 2024

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram releases in theatres on 29th August, 2024. The movie releases in Hindi by the name of Surya's Saturday. How excited are you to watch Nani's new movie? Let us know. While you wait for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, watch the Masterclass featuring Nani on Pinkvilla's official YouTube channel.

